St. Katharine Drexel: Heiress Turned Saint Through Radical Faith and Service

St. Katharine Drexel, born in 1858 to a wealthy family in Philadelphia, is remembered for her radical choice to dedicate her life to serving the poor and marginalized. As the daughter of Frank Drexel, an international banker, and his devout wife Emma, Katharine was reared in a loving, Catholic environment. Her parents' generosity toward the poor profoundly shaped her life. According to the source, "three times a week they opened their lavish home to the needy, offering them food, clothing, medicine, and other necessities."

By Abigail James
3/3/2025 (30 minutes ago)

