 Skip to content

We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past this

Little girl looking Dear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you. Help Now >

The Face of St. Thomas Aquinas Revealed After 750 Years: New Study Sheds Light on His Death

  1. Catholic Online
  2. News
  3. Christian Saints & Heroes

For the first time in 750 years, the face of St. Thomas Aquinas, one of the most influential Catholic theologians and philosophers, has been reconstructed using modern forensic technology. Scientists have used his skull to digitally recreate his features, providing the world with a glimpse of the patron saint of education. Additionally, new research suggests that a traumatic brain injury, rather than illness or poisoning, was the likely cause of his death.

Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>

(Wikimedia Commons)

(Wikimedia Commons)

Highlights

By Abigail James
2/5/2025 (Now)

Published in Christian Saints & Heroes

Keywords: Catholic History, Catholic Saint, saint, St Thomas Aquinas, Thomas Aquinas

Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Journey with the Messiah â€“ Bringing Jesus' Words to Life
Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
Have the U.S. Bishops Lost Their Way? Billions for Migrants, but Silence on Human Trafficking and Fentanyl

Daily Catholic

Witness the Words of Jesus Come to Life

Witness the Words of Jesus Come to Life

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Free Prayer PDFs | Available in English, Spanish and French

Free Prayer PDFs | Available in English, Spanish and French

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.