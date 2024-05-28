Carlo Acutis: The Teen on His Way to Sainthood

Blessed Carlo Acutis, a young Italian with a love for computers and the Eucharist, is set to be canonized, making him a saint. People are curious about his life, his death, and where he is buried.



Carlo Acutis died when he was just 15 years old in 2006. He had a serious illness called acute promyelocytic leukemia (M3), which is a very dangerous type of leukemia. According to experts, this illness is more deadly because it causes serious bleeding and blood clots.

Carlo got sick on October 2, 2006. At first, everyone thought it was just the flu. But when he didnďż˝ t get better, doctors found out he had leukemia at the De Marchi Clinic in Milan. He was later moved to San Gerardo Hospital in Monza, northern Italy.

On October 10, 2006, Carlo asked for the anointing of the sick and the Eucharist. He felt sure that he would die soon. The next day, he went into a coma because of a brain hemorrhage and was pronounced dead by 5 p.m. His heart stopped beating two hours later.

Even though he lived a short life, Carlo made a big impact. He was known for his deep faith and his skill with computers, which earned him the nickname "Cyber-Apostle of the Eucharist."

His mother, Antonia Salzano, shared a touching story after his death. She said that a voice woke her up one night saying, "Testament." She searched Carloďż˝ s room and found a video he had made three months before he died. In the video, he said, "When I reach 70 kilos, I am destined to die."

Carlo was first buried in the Ternengo town cemetery in Piedmont, Italy. In January 2007, his body was moved to Assisi, the same place where St. Francis of Assisi is buried. On January 23, 2019, Carlo's body was exhumed, and on April 6, his remains were transferred to St. Mary Major Parish in Assisi, also known as the Shrine of the Renunciation.

In the church, Carlo's body is displayed in a glass case, looking like he is peacefully asleep. His body is in very good condition, although not completely incorrupt.

Father Carlos AcĂˇcio GonĂ§alves Ferreira, the rector of the Shrine of the Renunciation, told EWTN, "His body was discovered to be fully integral, not intact, but integral, having all its organs." He added, "It's a beautiful thing that for the first time in history you can see a saint dressed in jeans, sneakers, and a sweatshirt. That's a great message."

Carlo Acutis is an inspiration to many, showing that a deep faith and modern technology can go hand in hand.