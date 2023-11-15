Bishop Strickland Prays the Rosary as Faithful Questions Persist

Bishop Joseph Strickland found himself outside the annual fall assembly of U.S. bishops, reciting the Rosary with a group of supporters just days after Pope Francis removed him from his position as the head of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas. Despite his removal, Bishop Strickland, a prominent figure known for his views on social issues, remains a bishop, raising questions about the reasons behind his exclusion from the bishops' gathering.



The controversy surrounding Bishop Strickland's removal stems from a formal investigation initiated by Pope Francis in June, the details of which remain undisclosed. In a brief interview, Bishop Strickland claimed that Cardinal Christophe Pierre, the papal nuncio to the U.S., advised him not to participate in the USCCB assembly.

Bishop Strickland's removal has sparked speculation about the motives behind it. Bishop Strickland, known for his staunch views on issues like abortion and gender ideology, suggested that his commitment to proclaiming the Gospel and defending the deposit of faith might have led to tensions with higher authorities. He highlighted a lack of clarity in Pope Francis's motu proprio Traditionis Custodes regarding the Latin Mass, a decision he refused to implement in his diocese.

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo cited issues in the governance and leadership of the Tyler Diocese as contributing factors to the recommendation for Bishop Strickland's removal. However, the bishop defended the state of his diocese, citing its growth, increased seminarians, and a thriving community.

Bishop Strickland acknowledged "verbal reasons" given by Cardinal Pierre, including his outspoken nature and failure to restrict the Latin Mass. He expressed a commitment to upholding the truth of Christ and emphasized the need for a stronger Church.

Despite the uncertainties surrounding Bishop Strickland's removal, he remains resolute in his faith and devotion to the Church.