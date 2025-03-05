 Skip to content

Trump Calls for Legislative Action Against Gender Ideology in Joint Session Address

In a recent address to a joint session of Congress, President Donald Trump urged lawmakers to pass legislation that would build upon his executive orders aimed at curbing gender ideology in public life. Speaking on March 4, the president specifically called for a ban on gender transition procedures for minors, a position that aligns with the concerns of many Catholic leaders and faithful regarding the dignity of the human person and the moral implications of gender ideology.

Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>

(Wikimedia Commons)

(Wikimedia Commons)

Highlights

By Abigail James
3/5/2025 (24 minutes ago)

Published in Politics & Policy

Keywords: Donald Trump, President Trump, Transgender athletes, Transgenderism

