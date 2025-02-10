 Skip to content

Does the Death Penalty Reduce Crime?

In recent years, the question of whether the death penalty serves as an effective deterrent to crime has sparked significant debate, particularly in the context of U.S. policy. On January 20, 2017, President Donald Trump signed an executive order promoting the death penalty as an "essential tool for deterring and punishing those who would commit the most heinous crimes and acts of lethal violence against American citizens." This order, which reflects Trump's campaign rhetoric, aims to overturn Supreme Court precedents limiting capital punishment, increase its use in federal cases, and ensure states have sufficient lethal injection drugs. However, the question of whether capital punishment truly deters crime remains contentious, with differing perspectives within both social science and Catholic teaching.

Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>

By Abigail James
2/10/2025 (1 hour ago)

Published in Politics & Policy

Keywords: crime, crime rate, Death Penalty, Lethal injection drugs, U.S. Policy

Artificial Love, Real Loneliness: The Catholic Response to Modern Dating Trends

