Trump and Netanyahu Discuss Israel-Hamas Cease-Fire and Middle East Peace

Former U.S. President Donald Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday to discuss critical issues, including Iran's nuclear capabilities, the ongoing Israel-Hamas cease-fire, and the possibility of an Israel-Saudi Arabia normalization agreement. However, "determining the second phase of the Israel-Hamas cease-fire and hostage release agreement remained at the top of both leaders' agendas," according to the original report.

Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>

An AI-generated image of Trump and Netanyahu. (Grok)

Highlights

By Abigail James
2/4/2025 (26 minutes ago)

Published in Politics & Policy

Keywords: Donald Trump, Israel, Israel-Hamas Cease Fire, Middle East, Netanyahu, President Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump Administration

