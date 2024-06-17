You're Losing Parental Rights - California Bill Challenges School Notification Policies
FREE Catholic Classes
In a contentious move through the state Legislature, a bill aimed at curbing school districts' mandates to inform parents about their child's gender expression has gained momentum. At least six California school districts recently adopted policies requiring staff disclosure of a child's gender identity changes, sparking debates over parental rights and educational oversight.
Photo credit: WK
Highlights
6/17/2024 (1 hour ago)
Published in Politics & Policy
Keywords: parental rights, privacy concerns, LGBTQ youth, California legislation, educational policy, family involvement
The Chino Valley Unified School District faced backlash for its implementation of such policies, prompting a legal challenge from state authorities, resulting in a policy reversal earlier this year. Similar debates surfaced in Sacramento-area schools, underscoring regional tensions on educational governance.
Authored by San Diego Assembly member Chris Ward, the bill asserts that barring imminent danger, educators lack authority to disclose sensitive information without a student's consent. Ward emphasized the need for a uniform approach across schools, advocating for environments prioritizing student confidentiality.
Support for Ward's initiative comes from Assembly member James Gallagher of Chico, who champions parental involvement across all facets of a child's educational journey. Gallagher contends that regardless of the issue, be it mental health, special education, or healthcare because parents deserve inclusion in decision-making processes.
Passed by the state Senate and forwarded to the Assembly Education Committee, the bill confronts existing state privacy laws governing disclosure of gender identity information.
As the bill progresses, it spotlights fundamental questions about parent's rights to raise their children, and to know what is happening to them in California's public schools.
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Faustina Kowalska
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Oct 4th, 2023
-
Popular Saints
-
St. Francis of Assisi
-
Bible
-
Female / Women Saints
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Tuesday, June 18, 2024
- St. Gregory Barbarigo: Saint of the Day for Tuesday, June 18, 2024
- Hail, Holy Queen: Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, June 18, 2024
- Daily Readings for Monday, June 17, 2024
- St. Emily de Vialar: Saint of the Day for Monday, June 17, 2024
- Prayer for Employment: Prayer of the Day for Monday, June 17, 2024
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.