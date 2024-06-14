We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Biden and Pope Francis to Meet at G7 Summit
FREE Catholic Classes
President Joe Biden will meet privately with Pope Francis on Friday on the sidelines of the G7 summit in southern Italy, in what is expected to be a personally meaningful sit-down for the president who has spoken frequently about the significance of his Catholic faith.
Photo credit: M. White
Highlights
6/14/2024 (3 days ago)
Published in Politics & Policy
Keywords: Biden, Pope Francis, G7 summit, Ukraine, climate change, Catholic faith
A senior administration official said Friday that the two men were likely to discuss the war in Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, and climate change.
The pope, who is making history this week by becoming the first pontiff to attend a G7 gathering, will also sit down with the group of world leaders to discuss, among other things, finding an ethical framework to underpin the development and use of AI, CNN previously reported. Deepfake images of the pope wearing a white puffer jacket went viral last year.
Joe Biden is a himself a Catholic, although his position on many issues, such as pro-life are dangerously contrary to Church teaching. Biden met with the pope in 2021 in a visit to Italy. After that audience with the pope, Biden told reporters he discussed "a lot of personal things" with the pontiff and that the meeting was "wonderful."
The 2021 meeting with the pope came amid an effort by some Catholic bishops to deny Biden communion over his stance on abortion. In 2019, Biden was denied communion at a South Carolina church because of his support for abortion rights.
But during that meeting, the pope assured Biden that he was a "good Catholic" and should continue receiving communion rites, Biden later told other leaders.
"We just talked about the fact he was happy I was a good Catholic and I should keep receiving communion," Biden said as he was greeting then-Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi in Rome.
At one point during that meeting, Biden presented the pope with a memento that carried deep personal significance: a coin that bore the insignia of the 261st Signal Brigade, the Delaware National Guard unit in which his late son Beau served as a captain.
"I know my son would want me to give it to you," Biden said.
Per CNN's count, Friday will mark the fifth time Biden has met with this pope. The pope also visited the United States in the months following the president's son Beau's death in 2015 -- and held a private meeting with Biden and his extended family in Pennsylvania.
The pope, who is 87 years old and has experienced poor health in recent months, is also expected to meet separately with a number of other leaders in southern Italy, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Faustina Kowalska
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Oct 4th, 2023
-
Popular Saints
-
St. Francis of Assisi
-
Bible
-
Female / Women Saints
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Tuesday, June 18, 2024
- St. Gregory Barbarigo: Saint of the Day for Tuesday, June 18, 2024
- Hail, Holy Queen: Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, June 18, 2024
- Daily Readings for Monday, June 17, 2024
- St. Emily de Vialar: Saint of the Day for Monday, June 17, 2024
- Prayer for Employment: Prayer of the Day for Monday, June 17, 2024
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.