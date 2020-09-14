Catholic Voters Have Many Reasons to Support President Trump

As we enter the last 50 days before Election Day, we are seeing more and more awareness and enthusiasm for the long and record-breaking list of accomplishments of the Trump Administration (see ProLifeVote.com), and how those accomplishments deserve the gratitude of all Catholics.

Just consider a few examples, and take the time to study their details.

Catholics, because we love our Church, are grateful that President Trump protected dioceses, Catholic schools, and countless ministries in numerous ways from having to choose between breaking the law or violating their faith. For instance, President expanded the exemptions from the Obama-Biden HHS mandate.

Catholics, because we believe in prayer and free speech, are grateful that President Trump has taken action to increase the freedom of our children to pray in school, our college students to speak about their faith and values on campus, and our clergy to speak their mind in the pulpit, without fear of retribution.

Catholics, like all Americans, are making sacrifices to end the Coronavirus pandemic, and are grateful for the President's effective and historic response to this health emergency.

Catholics, because we embrace immigrants, are grateful that the President is implementing the balanced view of immigration articulated in the Catechism (n.2241) that not only welcomes immigrants generously, but enables our country to welcome them legally, with safeguards that protect them as well as those already here.

Catholics, because we protect our children, are grateful that the safety of children in our schools is being strengthened by the President's Title IX enforcement to combat sexual assault in K-12 public schools.

Catholics, because we appreciate Catholic education, are grateful for President Trump's support of the choice of parents to send their children to Catholic schools if they so choose, and the help he believes they deserve in order to do that.

Catholics, because we love the poor, are grateful that under President Trump, the poverty level in America fell to a 17-year low, that millions were taken off food stamps, and that millions previously unemployed were able to obtain jobs at an unprecedented level.

Catholics, because we support human dignity, are grateful for what the President has done to combat drug abuse and human trafficking, dismantling some 3,000 drug trafficking organizations and more than doubling the number of convictions for human trafficking.

Catholics, because we know and appreciate our spiritual heritage with our Jewish brothers and sisters, are grateful to President Trump for recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital, moving our embassy there, recognizing Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and securing the first Middle East peace accord in 25 years.

Catholics, because we believe God's law is higher than man's law, are grateful to President Trump for appointing over 230 federal judges who, in court cases affecting our children's children decades from now, will be issuing decisions that recognize that it is not up to them to change the laws of nature and of nature's God.

Catholics, because of our clear social teaching, are grateful to the President for bringing our nation to the strongest and most inclusive economy it (and the world) has ever seen, its lowest unemployment rates, its highest increase in median wage, its biggest tax and regulatory cuts, its record number and the positive effect this has on families.

Catholics, because we oppose terrorism, are grateful for the President's annihilation of the ISIS caliphate and for keeping us safe by neutralizing the world's top terrorists.

Catholics, because we are committed to advancing health, are grateful for President Trump's initiative to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic within ten years.

Catholics, because we speak for the unborn, are grateful for the President's effort to protect "unborn children, the most defenseless and innocent among us." (Pope Francis, Evangelii Gaudium, November, 2013).

Catholics, because we love our country, are proud that America is now energy independent, no longer needing to rely on other countries for our oil, and is a net exporter of natural gas for the first time since 1957.

Catholics, because we believe in law and order, are grateful for President Trump's action to restore peace to our cities and to support law enforcement.

Catholics, because we oppose corruption, are grateful for President Trump's actions to expose and eliminate fraud and promote integrity and transparency in government bureaucracies, in health insurance companies, in the Veterans Administration, and in international relations.

Catholics, because our Church rejects socialism, are grateful for President Trump's determination that America will never be a socialist country.

Catholics, because we believe in fairness, are grateful that the President has replaced unfair trade deals that put our country at a disadvantage and stole our jobs, with new and fair ones that bless our economy.

Catholics, because we believe in conscience, are grateful for the President's establishment of a Division for Conscience and Religious Freedom that is processing hundreds of complaints and defending Catholics and other believers who feel their consciences are being violated in the workplace.

And Catholics, because we believe we should be informed voters, urge other Catholics and all our fellow citizens to read the study thoroughly the many other accomplishments of the Trump Administration that there is no room to include here, and let this election be one that focuses on policies, not personalities, and on accomplishments, not accusations.

***Fr. Frank Pavone is a surrogate for the Trump Campaign, and a proud member of Catholics for Trump and ProLife Voices for Trump. He serves as the National Director of Priests for Life.