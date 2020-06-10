Pope Francis notes racism is a pro-life issue

Pope Francis spoke about racism explaining that we cannot tolerate it and claim to be defenders of human life.

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Netwok) - Pope Francis spoke out against racism beginning with an address during his General Audience on June 3. He explained that "We cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism or exclusion in any form and yet claim to defend the sacredness of every human life."

Pope Francis joined the Church in Minneapolis and the rest of the world in prayer for an end to racism and violence in America and around the world.

Catholics would do well to remember abortion was originally proposed in America as a means of destroying black children. That practice remains rooted in racism even today as children of black Americans remain more likely than any other to be killed in their mother's womb.

Also of importance to pro-life advocates is the practice of the death penalty in the United States which also seems to impact African Americans disproportionately along with heavy policing and mass incarceration.

While each individual person is ultimately responsible for their own choices, no matter their circumstances, the systemic pressures of society still influence people to choose dangerous paths for their lives and souls. A historic legacy of slavery, racism, and poverty ensures that black Americans face more pressure than other races in the nation. However, all races and all people endure some degree of poverty, and discrimination also happens in other communities.

All racism, discrimination, hatred, and abortion is evil, no matter the race or socioeconomic conditions. It is right and just to point out specific situations such as to argue that "Black Lives Matter," which they do. After all, this is a time when the world is focused on one community and its unique circumstances. It is a time to address overdue changes on behalf of that community. To address the needs of this community at this time is not exclusive to the fight for justice for other marginalized groups. On the contrary, it is integral to it.

It is hoped that we will now have a discussion about abortion, and other practices which disproportionately harm black Americans. And as we deliver justice for these aggrieved people, we are also inspired to seek justice for all others who face discrimination, including the unborn, the elderly, and the sick, among others.

We cannot consider ourselves pro-life if we ignore the unjust oppression of any people.