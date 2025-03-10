Gavin Newsom: Transgender Athletes in Women's Sports is 'Deeply Unfair' and the Democratic Party Should Welcome Pro-Life Voices
California Governor Gavin Newsom, a prominent Democrat and potential 2028 presidential candidate, recently made headlines by voicing his concerns about transgender athletes in women's sports and advocating for the inclusion of pro-life Democrats within his party. His remarks, made during an interview with conservative Christian activist Charlie Kirk on the "This Is Gavin Newsom" podcast, have drawn widespread attention from both sides of the political spectrum.
(Wikimedia Commons)
