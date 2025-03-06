We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past thisDear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.
President Trump and First Lady Extend Lenten Blessings to Catholics
As the Lenten season begins, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have extended their greetings to Catholics and other Christians, calling for prayer, fasting, and almsgiving. In a statement issued on March 5, the president and first lady shared their reflections on this sacred time, stating, "This Ash Wednesday, we join in prayer with the tens of millions of American Catholics and other Christians beginning the holy season of Lent - a time of spiritual anticipation of the passion, death and Resurrection of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ," according to the White House website.
Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pictured in January 2017 (Wikimedia Commons).
Highlights
3/6/2025 (12 minutes ago)
Published in U.S.
Keywords: Donald Trump, Easter, Lent, Lenten Blessing, Lenten Season, President Trump
