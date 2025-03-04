We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past thisDear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.
Senate Democrats Block Bill to Protect Women's Sports
In a move that has sparked concern among Catholics and defenders of women's athletics, Senate Democrats have blocked a Republican-led bill aimed at preserving fairness in women's sports. The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2025, introduced by Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), sought to amend Title IX by clarifying that the term "sex" refers solely to "a person's reproductive biology and genetics at birth."
3/4/2025 (50 minutes ago)
Published in U.S.
