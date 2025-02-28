 Skip to content

Vice President JD Vance Responds to Pope Francis' Criticism of Immigration Policies

At the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast in Washington on Friday, Vice President JD Vance acknowledged Pope Francis' criticism of the Trump administration's immigration policies, particularly its plans for mass deportations. However, Vance did not directly respond to the specifics of the pontiff's critique or to the apparent rebuke of his own use of Catholic tradition to justify such policies.

By Abigail James
2/28/2025 (8 minutes ago)

Published in U.S.

Keywords: Immigration, JD Vance, Pope Francis

