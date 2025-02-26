 Skip to content

Vice President JD Vance to Speak at 20th National Catholic Prayer Breakfast

Vice President JD Vance will speak at the 20th annual National Catholic Prayer Breakfast (NCPB) in Washington, D.C., on Friday, February 28, 2025. The event is set to gather Catholics from across the nation for a day of fellowship, prayer, and reflection on the role of faith in public life.

By Abigail James
2/26/2025 (1 hour ago)

