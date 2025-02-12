 Skip to content

Saint John Paul II National Shrine to Host Shroud of Turin Exhibit During Lent

Beginning on March 5, the first day of Lent, and continuing through Easter Sunday, April 20, the Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, D.C., will host a special exhibit entitled "Lord, You Could Not Love Me More!': Saint John Paul II and the Shroud of Turin." This exhibit aims to deepen understanding and devotion to the Shroud of Turin, which many believe to be the burial cloth of Jesus Christ.

(Wikimedia Commons)

By Abigail James
2/12/2025 (1 hour ago)

Published in U.S.

Keywords: Easter, Jesus Christ, Lent, Saint John Paul II, Saint John Paul II National Shrine, Shroud of Turin, Washington DC

Pope Francis Calls for Prayer and Penance for Peace

