We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past thisDear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.
Help Now >
Vatican Criticizes U.S. Decision to Cut USAID Funding, Urges Adherence to Christian Principles
FREE Catholic Classes
The Vatican has voiced its strong opposition to the Trump administration's recent decision to drastically reduce funding for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). Cardinal Michael Czerny, a prominent figure closely associated with Pope Francis' pontificate, emphasized the gravity of the situation, calling the cuts "reckless" and "unhuman." Czerny, a Canadian Jesuit with deep ties to the Vatican's charitable initiatives, called for the U.S. government to adhere to Christian principles in its foreign policy decisions.
(Wikimedia Commons)
Highlights
2/10/2025 (1 hour ago)
Published in U.S.
Keywords: Catholic Relief Services, Migrant, Migrant Aid, Pope Francis, USAID, Vatican
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Faustina Kowalska
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Oct 4th, 2023
-
Popular Saints
-
St. Francis of Assisi
-
Bible
-
Female / Women Saints
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Artificial Love, Real Loneliness: The Catholic Response to Modern Dating Trends
-
Catholic Relief Services Faces Massive Cuts: Why Your Support Should Go Elsewhere
-
A Remarkable Journey of Faith and Healing: Derek Ruth's Story
-
Does the Death Penalty Reduce Crime?
-
Hamas Suspends Hostage Releases, Heightening Tensions in Gaza
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Tuesday, February 11, 2025
- St. Vincent Pallotti: Saint of the Day for Wednesday, January 22, 2025
- Prayer for Aborted Babies: Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, January 22, 2025
- Daily Readings for Monday, February 10, 2025
- St. Agnes: Saint of the Day for Tuesday, January 21, 2025
- A Prayer for Friends and Benefactors: Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.