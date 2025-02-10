 Skip to content

Vatican Criticizes U.S. Decision to Cut USAID Funding, Urges Adherence to Christian Principles

The Vatican has voiced its strong opposition to the Trump administration's recent decision to drastically reduce funding for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). Cardinal Michael Czerny, a prominent figure closely associated with Pope Francis' pontificate, emphasized the gravity of the situation, calling the cuts "reckless" and "unhuman." Czerny, a Canadian Jesuit with deep ties to the Vatican's charitable initiatives, called for the U.S. government to adhere to Christian principles in its foreign policy decisions.

(Wikimedia Commons)

(Wikimedia Commons)

By Abigail James
2/10/2025 (1 hour ago)

