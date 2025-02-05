 Skip to content

Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Executive Order on Birthright Citizenship

A federal judge has once again blocked an attempt to end birthright citizenship in the United States. On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman ruled against President Donald Trump's executive order that sought to restrict citizenship rights for children born to undocumented immigrants and temporary visitors. The ruling is a significant moment not only in American legal history but also for Catholics who uphold the dignity of human life and the fundamental rights of all people.

By Abigail James
2/5/2025 (28 minutes ago)

Published in U.S.

