 Skip to content

We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past this

Little girl looking Dear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you. Help Now >

Defending Human Dignity in the Debate Over Mass Deportations

  1. Catholic Online
  2. News
  3. U.S. News
Free World Class Education
FREE Catholic Classes

President Donald Trump's promise of mass deportations has yet to fully materialize, but his administration has launched an aggressive public relations campaign to give the impression that it has. "Politically, I understand why they're doing this," said John Sandweg, former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). "But I think it sends messages that are inaccurate about what ICE has historically done -- that this is new" (according to Politico).

Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>

Highlights

By Abigail James
2/5/2025 (18 minutes ago)

Published in U.S.

Keywords: Donald Trump, ICE, ICE Arrests, Immigrants, Mass Deportation, Trump Administration, Trump Deportation Plan, Trump's Immigration Policy

Free Prayer PDFs | Available in English, Spanish and French

Free Prayer PDFs | Available in English, Spanish and French

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Journey with the Messiah â€“ Bringing Jesus' Words to Life
Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
Have the U.S. Bishops Lost Their Way? Billions for Migrants, but Silence on Human Trafficking and Fentanyl

Daily Catholic

Secret Archives of the Saints, Subscribe Today

Secret Archives of the Saints, Subscribe Today

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Witness the Words of Jesus Come to Life

Witness the Words of Jesus Come to Life

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.