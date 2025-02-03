We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past thisDear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.
Trump Administration Moves to Take Control of USAID
In a dramatic move signaling a shift in U.S. foreign policy, the Trump administration, with the backing of billionaire Elon Musk, has sought to exert control over the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). The decision, which could drastically reshape U.S. humanitarian efforts, has raised concerns about national security and the future of global aid, especially in regions where Catholic charitable missions are active.
Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here
2/3/2025 (4 hours ago)
Published in U.S.
Keywords: Elon Musk, Trump, Trump Administration, USAID
