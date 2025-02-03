 Skip to content

Why More Older Americans Are Staying in the Workforce

Retirement once signified a time of rest, leisure, and financial stability. However, for a growing number of older Americans, the traditional retirement model is shifting, with many continuing to work well beyond the age of 65. While financial concerns are often a primary factor, many also find purpose and fulfillment in staying employed. From a Catholic perspective, this trend invites reflection on the dignity of work, stewardship, and community responsibility.

By Abigail James
2/3/2025 (4 hours ago)

