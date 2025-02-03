President Trump's New Tariffs: A Path to Replacing the IRS?
In a bold move that could reshape America's economic landscape, President Donald Trump has introduced a new wave of tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China. While many see these tariffs as a way to protect American industries and reduce trade deficits, there may be a much larger vision at play--one that could fundamentally change the way the United States funds its government. Could these tariffs be the first step toward eliminating the IRS and replacing the income tax system with a global tariff model?
Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>
