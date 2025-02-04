 Skip to content

We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past this

Dear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.

Help Now >

Zamorano Exposed: The School That Trains Presidents

  1. Catholic Online
  2. News
  3. U.S. News
Free World Class Education
FREE Catholic Classes

How a U.S.-Funded Agricultural School Became a Political Powerhouse in Latin America

Introduction: An Agricultural School Unlike Any Other

Nestled in the rural landscapes of Honduras, the Zamorano Pan-American Agricultural School presents itself as a premier institution dedicated to agricultural education. But beneath the surface, Zamorano is more than just a school--it is a carefully structured pipeline for Latin America's future leaders.

Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>

Zamorano Pan-American Agricultural School

Zamorano Pan-American Agricultural School

Highlights

By Michael Kerrigan
2/4/2025 (Now)

Published in U.S.

Keywords: AID, Guatemala, Honduras, Latin America, United Fruit Company, USAID, Zamorano

Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Journey with the Messiah â€“ Bringing Jesus' Words to Life
Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
Zamorano Exposed: The School That Trains Presidents

Daily Catholic

Start the New Year with Prayer | Light your Free Virtual Prayer Candle

Start the New Year with Prayer | Light your Free Virtual Prayer Candle

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic-Owned Grass-fed Beef that Supports FREE Catholic Education

Supporting FREE Catholic Education with Grass-fed Beef

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.