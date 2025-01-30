 Skip to content

Pope Francis Extends Condolences After Tragic Plane and Helicopter Collision Near Washington, D.C.

In a deeply sorrowful response to the tragic mid-air collision near Washington, D.C., Pope Francis extended his heartfelt condolences to the families affected and invoked divine mercy for those lost. The collision, which occurred on January 29, involved an American Airlines jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near the Ronald Reagan National Airport. The crash, which claimed the lives of 64 individuals, has shocked the nation and the world.

An American Airlines plane (Wikimedia Commons)

By Abigail James
1/30/2025 (2 days ago)

Published in U.S.

Keywords: American Airlines Flight 5342, Helicopter crash, Plane Crash, Pope Francis, Ronald Reagan National Airport, Washington

