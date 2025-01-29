We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past thisDear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.
U.S. Student Reading Scores Plummet to Historic Lows, NAEP Reveals
The latest National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), also known as the Nation's Report Card, has unveiled a stark and worrying trend in American education: reading proficiency among students has reached its lowest point since the inception of these tests in 1992. The 2024 results show that only 67 percent of eighth-graders and 60 percent of fourth-graders scored at or above basic reading levels, marking a significant decline in literacy across the United States.
Highlights
1/29/2025 (3 days ago)
Published in U.S.
Keywords: Nation's Report Card, National Assessment of Educational Progress, Reading, Reading Proficiency, US Reading Level
