Catholic Symbols Vandalized at Georgetown University, Being Investigated as Potential Hate Crimes
Georgetown University, the nation's oldest Catholic and Jesuit institution founded in 1789, is grappling with troubling incidents on its campus. The Georgetown University Police Department is investigating what they are calling "potential hate crimes" following recent acts of vandalism against sacred religious symbols.
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Highlights
9/6/2024 (36 minutes ago)
Published in U.S.
Keywords: Georgetown University, Vandalism, Catholic Hate Crime
According to a letter sent to Georgetown staff and students from Father Mark Bosco, Vice President for Mission and Ministry, and Jay Gruber, Associate Vice President of Public Safety, the incidents involve damage to a processional crucifix and the displacement of a statue of the Blessed Mother. The letter states, "Anti-Catholic acts and desecration of religious symbols are deeply concerning, hurtful, and offensive. Acts of vandalism, especially of sacred spaces, have no place in our campus community."
The incidents were reported on Friday, August 30. The processional crucifix in the Dahlgren Chapel of the Sacred Heart was found damaged after being moved and placed against a door. Later that day, staff discovered that the statue of the Blessed Mother, located near the Heyden Observatory and Gardens, had been knocked over and was lying on the ground.
The university has yet to identify the perpetrators or their motives. The letter notes that "the university does not know whether anyone involved is associated with the university" or if the incidents are linked to other recent irregularities at these locations.
Reviewing surveillance footage, police have identified "a light-complexioned male wearing a dark-colored hoodie and dark-colored pants entering Dahlgren Chapel around 11:40 p.m." the night before the vandalism. However, it is still unclear whether these incidents are related to the individual captured on camera.
In response to the vandalism, the university is maintaining regular services at Dahlgren Chapel and has increased patrols around religious spaces on campus. The university's communication office is handling inquiries and has directed questions to the original letter.
The letter from Father Bosco and Mr. Gruber underscores the importance of Dahlgren Chapel as a "spiritual home" for the university community, where many have celebrated Mass, weddings, confessions, and moments of quiet reflection. The university is committed to ensuring the safety and sanctity of its sacred spaces amidst these challenging events.
For those who may have information relevant to the investigation, the Georgetown University Police Department encourages them to reach out by phone at 202-687-4343 or via email at police@georgetown.edu.
-
-
