Investigation Uncovers FBI's Coordinated Persecution of Catholics

Startling revelations have emerged from an investigation led by the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, shedding light on alleged coordination among multiple field offices of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) regarding an inquiry into traditionalist Catholics earlier this year. The unfolding drama centers on a leaked memo from the FBI's Richmond, Virginia, field office, which was published online in February. The memo raised concerns about the potential involvement of "radical traditionalist" Catholics in a purported "far-right white nationalist movement."



Photo credit: David Trinks Highlights

8/10/2023 (1 hour ago)

By Catholic Online (NEWS CONSORTIUM)8/10/2023 (1 hour ago) Published in U.S. Keywords: FBI, Catholic, investigation, persecution, coordination, court, case, religious, freedom

This memo triggered a swift and strong reaction from various quarters, including U.S. bishops, state attorneys general, and elected representatives on Capitol Hill. Senators and U.S. representatives have been engaged in rigorous questioning of Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Chris Wray over the ensuing controversy in recent months.

Taking the lead in scrutinizing the FBI's actions, the House Judiciary Committee, under the helm of Ohio Representative Jim Jordan, initiated an inquiry into the events surrounding the Richmond field office's memo. In a display of resolve, Jordan, the committee's chairman, last month warned that he would consider holding Director Wray in contempt unless unredacted copies of subpoenaed materials linked to the investigation were provided.

A press release issued by the Judiciary Committee on Wednesday unveiled new developments, asserting that "recently produced information" indicated the FBI had leveraged input from various sources across the nation to construct its assessment. This assessment focused on the potential for some traditionalist Catholics to be associated with domestic terrorism. The sources in question reportedly include officials from the FBI's Portland field office, as well as intelligence gathered by the agency's Los Angeles office.

Rep. Jordan, in a letter addressed to Director Wray, expressed his belief that this new information indicated the scope of the Catholic investigation extended "beyond initial suspicions." Furthermore, Jordan pointed to perceived "inconsistencies" in Wray's prior congressional testimony. This comes as a departure from Wray's previous assertion that the Catholic memo originated as "a single product by a single field office."

The letter from Jordan to Wray signaled the issuance of fresh subpoenas related to the ongoing investigation. These subpoenas are aimed at securing communications exchanged among the Richmond, Portland, and Los Angeles field offices. The committee is also seeking any pertinent "intelligence products" resulting from these collaborative efforts.

Director Wray has been granted until August 23 to respond to these demands. In a related development, the FBI complied with the committee's requests and delivered a new set of subpoenaed documents by the close of last month.

As the House Judiciary Committee presses forward with its investigation, the emerging details continue to cast a spotlight on the intricacies of the FBI's operations and its handling of matters concerning traditionalist Catholics. The implications of this investigation reverberate not only through legal and governmental channels but also within the larger dialogue about religious freedom and civil liberties.