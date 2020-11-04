 Skip to content

Election 2020: Prayer for God's Protection of the United States

All we can do now is pray for God's eternal protection.

As the United States' presidential election results continue to come in, many Americans are growing anxious and uncertain for what our future holds.

Photo by Samuel Branch on Unsplash

Highlights

By Abigail James (NEWS CONSORTIUM)
11/4/2020 (19 minutes ago)

Published in U.S.

Keywords: Prayer, Election, President, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Protection, God

LOS ANGELES, CA (Catholic Online) - With God's great gift of freedom, we are also free to choose our own political leaders. Our Heavenly Father does not stop these processes; he only reminds each of us of the need to make decisions according to our conscience. 

As Catholics, it is important for us to live morally coherent lives. What we practice in our faith must not be separate from how we choose to live our lives outside of the Church walls. 

Though it seems there is nothing Americans can do, since voting has ended and final voting numbers are being calculated, there is always one thing we can do together - pray. 

We can continue to look to the Father and pray for protection. We can pray for strength and we can pray for healing.

The Archdiocese of Boston offers this prayer to asks God to shower His graces on all within the United States, but especially on whoever is elected as a leader. 

Here is the prayer: 

God our Father, giver of life, we entrust the United States of America to your loving care. You are the rock on which this nation was founded. You alone are the true source of our cherished rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Reclaim this land for your glory and dwell among your people. Send your Spirit to touch the hearts of our nationâ€ s leaders. Open their minds to the great worth of human life and the responsibilities that accompany human freedom. Remind your people that true happiness is rooted in seeking and doing your will. Through the intercession of Mary Immaculate, patroness of our land, grant us the courage to reject the "culture of death." Lead us into a new millennium of life. We ask this through Christ Our Lord. Amen.

