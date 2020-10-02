We pray for President Trump, hospitalized with COVID

Let us pray for President Trump and First Lady, Melania Trump who are diagnosed with COVID. President Trump was taken to Walter Reed hospital for a visit.

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - President Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, were diagnosed with COVID on Thursday. Today, the President was transported to Walter Reed Hospital for additional checks and to protect his health.

According to reports, the President feels feverish and is suffering from fatigue, which are normal symptoms of COVID. Virtually all patients recover within a matter of days to weeks. The symptoms are classic and no reason for alarm.

Since the COVID outbreak arrived in the United States, likely in January 2020, more than 200,000 Americans have died, according to official estimates. The actual figures remain subject to dispute. The majority of patients who pass away from COVID complications suffer comorbidities such as high blood pressure, obesity, heart disease, and diabetes. Fortunately, doctors are now capable of rendering improved care for all patients. There is no reason to believe the President is suffering from any of these comorbidities to the point of requiring emergency care.

His trip to Walter Reed Hospital was performed by helicopter, but was unhurried.

While the President's prognosis is good, we are reminded that we should pray for all who are ill, and for all who've lost their lives in this pandemic.

This is a reminder that we should wear masks, practice hand washing and social distancing, and do all we can to protect the most vulnerable. We should pray for the sick, the shut in, and of course for the President and his family, and for all victims of COVID. Let us remember the vast majority of patients feel tired and fatigued, but recover quickly.

While President Trump has vocal opponents in the United States (all presidents do) we should come together as Christians to pray for the president's health, no matter where we fall on the political spectrum.

Some issues should transcend politics, and human life is one of them.

Let us pray.

Almighty and Eternal God:

You are the everlasting health of those who believe in You.

Hear us for Your sick servant, President Donald Trump.

for whom we implore the aid of Your tender mercy,

that being restored to bodily health,

he may give thanks to You in Your Church.

Through Christ our Lord.

We pray for all who are ill,

and for those passed into your embrace.

We pray for their healing, and their swift salvation,

that all souls may glorify you Lord,

for ever and ever.

AMEN.