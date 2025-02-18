 Skip to content

Pope Francis Continues to Offer Support from Hospital Bed Amid Gaza Crisis

Pope Francis remains in the hospital this week, receiving treatment for a respiratory tract infection that doctors have described as a "complex clinical situation." Despite his health challenges, the Holy Father has remained steadfast in his support for the faithful, continuing to reach out to those in need, especially to a parish in the Gaza Strip, which has been deeply affected by the ongoing conflict.

By Abigail James
2/18/2025 (20 minutes ago)

Published in Middle East

Keywords: Gaza, Gaza Crisis, Gaza hostage, Pope Francis, Pope Francis Hospitalization

