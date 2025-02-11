 Skip to content

We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past this

Dear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.

Help Now >

Trump's Gaza Plan Sparks Outrage: A Takeover or a Tragedy?

  1. Catholic Online
  2. News
  3. International
  4. Middle East
Free World Class Education
FREE Catholic Classes

The ongoing crisis in Gaza has left countless families displaced, grieving, and searching for hope amid devastation. As Catholics, we are called to respond with compassion, prayer, and a commitment to justice. The words of Christ in Matthew 25:35- "For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me" -remind us that in times of suffering, our faith calls us to stand in solidarity with the oppressed.

Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>

Highlights

By Abigail James
2/11/2025 (39 minutes ago)

Published in Middle East

Keywords: Donald Trump, Gaza, Hamas, Hamas Hostage, Israel-Hamas Cease Fire, Trump Administration

Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Journey with the Messiah â€“ Bringing Jesus' Words to Life
Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
The Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes: Five Fascinating Facts from the Apparitions

Daily Catholic

Catholic-Owned Grass-fed Beef that Supports FREE Catholic Education

Supporting FREE Catholic Education with Grass-fed Beef

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Light a Free Prayer Candle for Your Loved One This Valentine’s Day

Light a Free Prayer Candle for Your Loved One This Valentine’s Day

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.