Vatican's First Envoy to Postwar Syria Witnesses a Resilient Nation

On Saturday, January 25, 2025, Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches, led the Divine Liturgy at the Church of St. Paul's Shrine in Tabbaleh, Damascus, marking both the conclusion of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity and the feast of the Conversion of St. Paul.

An AI-generated image of postwar Syria.

Highlights

By Abigail James
1/29/2025 (3 days ago)

Published in Middle East

Keywords: postwar Syria, Syria, Vatican News

