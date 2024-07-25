We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Altar from Christ's Tomb Discovered at Church of the Holy Sepulchre
Archaeologists have uncovered a long-lost altar at the site where Jesus is believed to have been buried and resurrected. This remarkable find was made by construction workers who turned over a giant stone slab, covered in graffiti, that was leaning against a wall of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem.
Photo credit: Dave Herring
7/25/2024 (34 minutes ago)
Published in Middle East
Keywords: archaeology, Jerusalem, Holy Sepulchre, medieval, altar, discovery
The stone, measuring eight feet long and five feet wide, was adorned with ribbon ornamentsâ€"a Roman practice during Medieval times. Distinct markings on the stone led researchers to identify it as the altar consecrated in 1149. Initially thought to have been destroyed in an 1808 fire, the discovery of the altar is considered sensational by historians from the Austrian Academy of Sciences (OeAW).
The Church of the Holy Sepulchre, built in 335 AD by order of Roman Emperor Constantine I, is identified as the site of both the crucifixion and the tomb of Jesus, attracting around four million visitors annually. The church has endured numerous attacks and near-demolitions throughout centuries, yet continues to reveal historical treasures.
Tourists had long graffitied the front-facing portion of the slab, which may explain why it had gone unnoticed for centuries. The wall-facing side, however, featured unusual decorations that led researchers to identify it as "Cosmatesque." This marble decoration technique, exclusive to guild masters in papal Rome, involved piecing together small marble pieces with precision to create intricate geometric patterns and ornaments.
The rediscovered altar's Cosmatesque design suggests it was created with the Pope's blessing, underscoring Christianity's historical claim to Jerusalem. Previous renovations at the church have also yielded significant finds, such as a limestone burial slab uncovered in 2016 and numerous crosses etched into the walls, attributed to 15th-century masons paid by pilgrims seeking salvation.
