Prayers Needed as Devastating Earthquake hits Turkey

Thousands of people have died in Turkey's largest disaster since 1939.

A massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the central region of Turkey on Monday, February 6, 2023. The disaster has caused widespread damage and numerous casualties, leaving the community in need of immediate aid and support.

Highlights

By Abigail James (Catholic Online)
2/6/2023 (1 hour ago)

Published in Middle East

Keywords: Earthquake, Turkey, Prayers

Residents joined rescue teams to search for any survivors, but the death toll is expected to surpass 2,400 as the level of destruction becomes clear. 

"Freezing temperatures have left thousands exposed to extreme cold, and now many are without shelter. With buildings collapsing as people slept, there are fears that hundreds still remain trapped in rubble," the International Rescue Committee aid group said, according to NBC News.

As the country sits on top of major fault lines, the region is seismically active. According to USGS Analysis, "the initial quake appeared to have been within the vicinity of a triple-junction of tectonics, between the Anatolia, Arabia and Africa plates."

"Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are extremely vulnerable to earthquake shaking," according to a USGS analysis.

As rescue efforts are underway, it is important to remember the individuals and families affected by this tragedy. In times of crisis, it is crucial for us to come together and support one another. We ask for everyone to join us in sending their love, thoughts, and prayers to the victims and their families.

