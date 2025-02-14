 Skip to content

Vice President JD Vance Denounces British Arrests of Pro-Lifers for Silent Prayer

At the Munich Security Conference, U.S. Vice President JD Vance delivered a powerful speech condemning the increasing restrictions on religious liberty in the United Kingdom. His remarks highlighted the growing threats to conscience rights and free speech, particularly as they pertain to pro-life advocates facing legal consequences for engaging in silent prayer near abortion clinics.

Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>

Highlights

By Abigail James
2/14/2025 (1 hour ago)

Published in Europe

Keywords: JD Vance, Pro-Life, United Kingdom, Vice President

