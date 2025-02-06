 Skip to content

State of Emergency Declared in Santorini Amid Earthquake Activity: A Call for Prayer and Support

Santorini, a Greek island famed for its breathtaking views and historical significance, is experiencing an intense period of seismic activity that has led to a state of emergency being declared. This event is a reminder of the fragility of life and the need for prayer and solidarity with those affected by natural disasters.

Santorini is a small, circular archipelago of volcanic islands located in the southern Aegean Sea, about 120 miles southeast from Greece's mainland. (Wikimedia Commons)

By Abigail James
2/6/2025 (1 hour ago)

Keywords: Greece, Greece Earthquake, Santorini, Santorini Earthquake

State of Emergency Declared in Santorini Amid Earthquake Activity: A Call for Prayer and Support

