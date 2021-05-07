We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Public allowed to attend Pope Francis' general audience next week
FREE Catholic Classes
Members of the public will be able to attend Pope Francis' general audience next week after a six-month absence due to the coronavirus crisis.
Image by Annett_Klingner from Pixabay
Highlights
5/7/2021 (1 week ago)
Published in Europe
Keywords: Pope Francis, COVID, General Audience
The Prefecture of the Papal Household announced May 6 that the pope's general audience next Wednesday will take place in the San Damaso Courtyard of the Apostolic Palace.
It said that people wishing to attend the May 12 audience will be able to access the interior courtyard via the Bronze Doors, located under the right-hand colonnade in St. Peter's Square.
Pilgrims will be required to observe safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The courtyard has a capacity of around 500 or so socially distanced and masked participants.
The Prefecture of the Papal Household said that pilgrims will not need entrance tickets to attend the audience.
General audiences are usually held in either St. Peter's Square or the Paul VI Audience Hall. But when the pandemic first struck Italy in March 2020, the pope transferred his general audiences to the library of the Apostolic Palace, where they took place without public access.
The first live-streamed general audience from the library occurred on March 11, 2020.
The Vatican experimented with holding the audiences in the San Damaso Courtyard in September last year. The first audience at the venue with members of the public took place on Sept. 2.
In the following weeks, Pope Francis sometimes sat close to attendees, many of whom he would spend a long time greeting individually before and after the event.
In October, the audiences were transferred to the Vatican's larger Pope Paul VI Audience Hall and Pope Francis kept his distance from pilgrims.
The Vatican decided to move the audiences behind closed doors again when a person at the pope's Oct. 21 audience was found to have been positive for COVID-19.
Pope Francis held his last Wednesday audience with the public on Oct. 28. He told participants that he would be staying up on the stage and not greeting each of them as he liked to do.
"I would very much like to come down and greet each one of you, but we must keep our distance, because if I come down, then a crowd immediately forms to greet me, and this is contrary to the measures and the precautions we must take in order to face this â€~lady' that is called COVID and harms us so much," he said.
Starting Nov. 4, the pope gave his general audience catechesis and greetings via live video from his study in the Apostolic Palace.
At the end of December and through January, Pope Francis also delivered his Sunday Angelus address via live stream.
But in February, he began once again to give the address from a window overlooking St. Peter's Square, where groups of masked pilgrims typically stand some distance apart from each other to prevent the transmission of the virus.
At the end of his address on Feb. 7, he said: "I am happy to see you again gathered in the Square, even those habituĂ© [regulars], the Spanish nuns here, who are always good; come rain or shine they are there! And also the young people of the Immaculate... All of you. I am pleased."
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Hail, Holy Queen
- Padre Nuestro - Our Father (Lord's Prayer)
- Come Holy Spirit
- The Apostles' Creed
LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)
To all our readers, Please don't scroll past this.Today, we humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they simply look the other way. If you donate just $5.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online is useful. If Catholic Online has given you $5.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the volunteers who bring you reliable, Catholic information that their work matters. If you are one of our rare donors, you have our gratitude and we warmly thank you. Help us do more >
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. Matthias
- St. Dymphna
- St. Michael the Archangel
- St. Catherine of Siena
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.