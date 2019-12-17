 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Accused nuncio to France resigns post

  1. Catholic Online
  2. News
  3. International
  4. Europe
Free World Class Education
FREE Catholic Classes

By Hannah Brockhaus
12/17/2019 (18 hours ago)
Catholic Online (https://www.catholic.org)

Pope Francis Tuesday accepted Archbishop Luigi Ventura's resignation as apostolic nuncio to France. Ventura was accused of sexual assault earlier this year.

Archbishop Luigi Ventura

Archbishop Luigi Ventura

Highlights

By Hannah Brockhaus
Catholic Online (https://www.catholic.org)
12/17/2019 (18 hours ago)

Published in Europe

Keywords: BISHOPS - RESIGNATIONS, VATICAN CITY, VATICAN

Vatican City, (CNA) - Pope Francis Tuesday accepted Archbishop Luigi Ventura's resignation as apostolic nuncio to France. Ventura was accused of sexual assault earlier this year.

The Vatican revoked Ventura's diplomatic immunity in July, paving the way for a possible trial.

Ventura turned 75 on Dec. 9, the mandatory age at which bishops submit their resignation to the pope. The pope then accepts the resignation at his discretion.

French news agency I.Media reported at the end of September that Ventura had returned to Rome and was living in a residence for elderly priests near St. Peter's Square.

He is accused of having inappropriately touched a young male staffer of Paris City Hall during a Jan. 17 reception for the New Year address of Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo. That accusation was under investigation by Parisian authorities but has not yet gone to trial.

After the initial allegation was made against in Ventura in March, he faced a second accusation of sexual misconduct against an adult male relating to his time in Canada in 2008.

Christian Vachon, who was 32 at the time of the alleged incident, claims Ventura touched his buttocks at least twice during a banquet held at the Basilica of Sainte-Anne-de-BeauprĂ©, near Quebec.

Ventura served as nuncio to France from 2009.

He was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Brescia in 1969. He entered the diplomatic service of the Holy See in 1978 and has served in Brazil, Bolivia, and the United Kingdom. From 1984 to 1995 he worked at the Secretariat of State's Section for Relations with States.

After his episcopal consecration in 1995, Ventura served as nuncio to Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Niger, Chile, and Canada, before his transfer to France.
 

---


'Help Give every Student and Teacher FREE resources for a world-class Moral Catholic Education'


Copyright 2019 - Distributed by THE CALIFORNIA NETWORK

Comments

More Europe

Accused nuncio to France resigns post Watch

Image of Archbishop Luigi Ventura

Pope Francis Tuesday accepted Archbishop Luigi Ventura's resignation as apostolic nuncio to France. Ventura was accused of sexual assault ... continue reading

Pope Francis: Our Lady of Guadalupe is 'woman, mother, and mestiza' Watch

Image of Papa Francisco Virgen Guadalupe

Pope Francis celebrated Dec. 12 Mass in St. Peter's Basilica for the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, at which the pope mentioned that ... continue reading

Pope Francis celebrates 50th ordination anniversary by honoring his mentor Watch

Image of Fr. Bergoglio

Fifty years ago on Dec. 13, Jorge Mario Bergoglio was ordained a Jesuit priest in Argentina. As pope, he will celebrate his ordination ... continue reading

Pope Francis taps Minnesota farm boy to lead Sioux Falls diocese Watch

Image of Bishops pectoral cross

Pope Francis Thursday accepted the resignation of Bishop Paul Joseph Swain of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and appointed Minnesota priest Fr. ... continue reading

How the Church is honoring pilots and the 'flying' house of the Virgin Mary Watch

Image of

At first glance, pilots and plane passengers have little in common with the Holy House of Mary in Loreto, Italy. Loreto, Italy, (CNA) - At ... continue reading

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Advent Reflection - Day 18 - The Third Wednesday of Advent

FREE Catholic Online School

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2019 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2019 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.