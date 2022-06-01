Is pastured beef a good buy at the market?

Pastured beef costs more, but what is it really? Is pastured beef worth it for consumers?





Raising animals on pasture is more labor-intensive, more expensive, and often requires more on-the-fly creative problem solving than raising animals in confinement. In a side-by-side comparison at the grocery store, industrially raised animal products were much cheaper because they benefitted from economies of scale, taxpayer-funded tax breaks, and the externalization of many costs (like environmental remediation, water treatment, etc.), all of which drives prices down.

The true costs (of labor, environmental stewardship, animal welfare, etc.) are reflected in retail pricing for pasture-raised meats, dairy, and eggs, which can cause sticker shock. The cost differential varies, depending on the animal and is in inverse proportion to its size (the smaller the animal, the greater the cost spread). This also partly reflects the degree of industrialization in each sector: pastured beef tends to be about 33 percent more expensive than industrialized beef.

It is important to understand that pastured meat products are more expensive than their industrialized counterparts because they are the result of a dramatically different model of food production. This knowledge might help you as a consumer to adjust your expectation of what pastured meat products "should" cost. It is also important to realize that the extra dollars spent on these purchases directly support independent farmers -- and that this further represents a positive investment in the development of a sustainable, healthy, alternative system. In short, it's an excellent choice, and worth it on the basis of animal welfare, sustainability, and flavor. It's the right value.

The fact is, Montana Ranch and Cattle beef may cost a little extra, but it makes a big difference! By using natural methods, we produce beef that is of superior quality in virtually every metric. It certainly looks and tastes better. The result is you enjoy a memorable dining experience.