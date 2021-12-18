 Skip to content
Get your oven mitts ready, it's time to bake Christmas cookies!

Bring joy to your family with these simple Christmas cookie recipes.

Logs are burning in the fireplace and a sweet holiday tune escapes from the stereo. Christmas is here and it's time to break out those eggs and start the baking.

A Christmas isn't complete without Christmas cookies on the table.

Highlights

By Abigail James (NEWS CONSORTIUM)
Catholic Online (https://www.catholic.org)
12/18/2021 (Now)

Published in Christmas / Advent

Keywords: christmas, cookies, bake, baking, family, holiday, candy cane, peppermint, gingerbread, sugar

LOS ANGELES, CA (Catholic Online) - Whether you're a solo baker or have enlisted the help from the younger family members, all of these cookie recipes are sure to get mouths watering.

Christmas Sugar Cookies

Christmas Sugar Cookies


Vanilla Sugar Cookies: Adding vanilla to the dough adds a sweet spin to the classic, Christmas sugar cookies.

Ingredients

3 3/4 Cups all-purpose flour
1 Teaspoon baking powder
1/2 Teaspoon salt
1 Cup unsalted butter, slightly softened (2 sticks)
2 Cups granulated sugar
2 eggs
1 Tablespoon vanilla

Mix together the flour, baking powder and salt in a bowl and set aside.

Beat the butter and sugar in a large bowl. Beat in the eggs and vanilla. Slowly beat in the flour mixture. Scrape the dough into a mass and knead it with your hands until smooth.

Divide the dough into four pieces and form each into a flat patty. Wrap and refrigerated the patties until firm enough to roll.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Roll out the dough until thin enough. Cut cookie shapes as close together to minimize scraps.

Bake the cookies for 8 to 10 minutes.

Cool completely before stacking or decorating.


Gingerbread Man cookies

Gingerbread Man cookies


Gingerbread Man Cookies: Whether your gingerbread man is going to be decorated with gumdrops and icing or you choose him to be bare, a good base is the most important part.

Ingredients

1/4 Cup brown sugar
1/3 Cup molasses
2 Teaspoon ground ginger
1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 Teaspoon ground cloves
2 Teaspoon baking soda
1/2 Cup butter, cut into chunks
1 egg
2 1/2 to 3 Cup all-purpose flour

Preheat the oven at 325 degrees.

Bring sugar, molasses, ginger, cinnamon and cloves to a boil in a pan. Stir in baking soda. Take off heat and pour mixture over butter in a separate bowl.

Stir until the butter has melted. Add the egg and stir in the flour until it becomes a smooth dough.

Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for about an hour.

When chilled, roll out the dough and cut cookies with the cookie cutters.

Place the cookies on a lightly greased cookie sheet and bake for 8-10 minutes.

Candy Cane Blossoms

Candy Cane Blossoms


Candy Cane Blossoms: Based on the traditional peanut butter blossoms, these candy cane blossoms are sure to fill your stomach with the Christmas joy.

Ingredients

1 Bag of HERSHEY'S KISSES Candy Cane Mint Candies
1/2 Cup (1 stick) butter or margarine, softened
1 Cup granulated sugar
1 Egg
1-1/2 Teaspoons vanilla extract
2 Cups all-purpose flour
1/4 Teaspoon baking soda
1/4 Teaspoon salt
2 Tablespoons milk
Red or green sugar crystals (garnish)

[Makes about 48 cookies]

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Beat butter, sugar, egg and vanilla in a large bowl until blended. Stir in flour, baking soda and salt. Add milk and continue beating.

Shape dough into 1-inch balls.

Roll the balls in any combination of the red and green sugars and place on ungreased cookie sheet.

Bake for 8 to 10 minutes. When done, let cool for 2 to 3 minutes.

Press an unwrapped candy piece into center of each cookie.

Peppermint Meltaways

Peppermint Meltaways


Peppermint Meltaways: Fill your mouth with the most recognized holiday flavor with these delicious cookies that will melt in your mouth.

Ingredients

1 Cup butter, softened
1/2 Cup confectioners' sugar
1/2 Teaspoon peppermint extract
1-1/4 Cups all-purpose flour
1/2 Cup cornstarch

Frosting:
2 Tablespoons butter, softened
1-1/2 Cups confectioners' sugar
2 Tablespoons 2% milk
1/4 Teaspoon peppermint extract
2 to 3 Drops red food coloring, optional

1/2 Cup crushed peppermint candies

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a small bowl, mix together butter and confectioner's sugar. Add in the extract. Combine flour and cornstarch in a separate bowl. Gradually add flour mixture to creamed mixture and mix well.

Shape into 1-inch bowls. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheet.

Bake 10-12 minutes.

Mix together the frosting mix until smooth. Spread over cooled cookies and sprinkle with crushed peppermint candies.

---


Copyright 2021 - Distributed by Catholic Online

