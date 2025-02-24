 Skip to content

We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past this

Dear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.

Help Now >

A Little Fighter: The Story of Phoebe Finch's Journey Through Prematurity and Life-Threatening Illnesses

  1. Catholic Online
  2. News
  3. Home & Family
  4. Marriage & Family
Free World Class Education
FREE Catholic Classes

In a world where the power of prayer and faith often provides comfort in the face of adversity, Phoebe Finch's remarkable journey offers a testament to resilience and hope, with the strength of both her family and faith guiding her along the way.

Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>

Highlights

By Abigail James
2/24/2025 (27 minutes ago)

Published in Marriage & Family

Keywords: miracle, Miracle baby, premature baby

Order Your St. Patrick Rosary Today!

Order Your St. Patrick Rosary Today!

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
Pope Francis in Critical Condition Following Weekend Respiratory Crisis

Daily Catholic

Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Free to learn, costly to create—support RCIA today!

Free to learn, costly to create—support RCIA today!

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.