New Pro-Life Venture Fund Seeks to Make Abortion 'Unavailable and Unthinkable'

A new initiative aims to unite and strengthen the pro-life movement with the goal of making abortion "unavailable and unthinkable." A group of pro-life philanthropists in the United States has launched a $30 million Pro-Life Venture Fund to support projects that advance the pro-life cause and protect the dignity of the unborn, according to its founder.

By Abigail James
2/20/2025 (37 minutes ago)

Published in Marriage & Family

