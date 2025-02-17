 Skip to content

We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past this

Dear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.

Help Now >

Why Are Young Women Choosing Sterilization? A Catholic Perspective on a Troubling Trend

  1. Catholic Online
  2. News
  3. Home & Family
  4. Marriage & Family
Free World Class Education
FREE Catholic Classes

Earlier this month, Michigan state lawmaker Laurie Pohutsky announced that she had undergone a sterilization procedure because she did not want to risk getting pregnant with Donald Trump as president. Pohutsky, who is 36, stated that she and her husband had already decided against having more children. Her announcement at a political rally garnered international attention and even resulted in death threats.

Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>

Highlights

By Abigail James
2/17/2025 (14 minutes ago)

Published in Marriage & Family

Keywords: female reproduction, health, natural family planning, reproduction, sterilization, woman health

Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Journey with the Messiah â€“ Bringing Jesus' Words to Life
Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
Memorable Moments with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office

Daily Catholic

Free to learn, costly to create—support RCIA today!

Free to learn, costly to create—support RCIA today!

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Witness the Words of Jesus Come to Life

Witness the Words of Jesus Come to Life

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.