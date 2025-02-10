 Skip to content

Artificial Love, Real Loneliness: The Catholic Response to Modern Dating Trends

  1. Catholic Online
  2. News
  3. Home & Family
  4. Marriage & Family
Free World Class Education
FREE Catholic Classes

In today's digital age, romance is becoming increasingly artificial--sometimes literally. Modern dating trends have strayed far from God's plan for love, replacing genuine relationships with fleeting connections, deception, and even artificial intelligence. With the rise of AI-powered dating scams, virtual partners, and widespread burnout from endless swiping, many are left questioning: Is this what love was meant to be?

Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>

Highlights

By Abigail James
2/10/2025 (44 minutes ago)

Published in Marriage & Family

Keywords: AI Boyfriend, Artificial Intelligence, Artificial Love, chatbots, Dating Apps, Tinder

15% off all Catholic gifts for Valentine's Day!

15% off all Catholic gifts for Valentine's Day!

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Journey with the Messiah â€“ Bringing Jesus' Words to Life
Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
Artificial Love, Real Loneliness: The Catholic Response to Modern Dating Trends

Daily Catholic

Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Secret Archives of the Saints, Subscribe Today

Secret Archives of the Saints, Subscribe Today

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.