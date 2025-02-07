 Skip to content

We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past this

Dear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.

Help Now >

A Miracle in Motion: Little Lily Defies the Odds

  1. Catholic Online
  2. News
  3. Home & Family
  4. Marriage & Family
Free World Class Education
FREE Catholic Classes

As Christmas approached, one family in Worcestershire, England, had a miracle to celebrate: their little girl, Lily Young, took her first steps--an achievement doctors once feared might never come, according to an exclusive report with Mirror. Her journey is not only one of medical triumph but also of perseverance, love, and faith in the face of hardship.

Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>

An AI-generated image of a baby walking [baby Lily not pictured]. (Grok)

An AI-generated image of a baby walking [baby Lily not pictured]. (Grok)

Highlights

By Abigail James
2/7/2025 (55 minutes ago)

Published in Marriage & Family

Keywords: Faith, miracle

Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Journey with the Messiah â€“ Bringing Jesus' Words to Life
Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
A Miracle in Motion: Little Lily Defies the Odds

Daily Catholic

Witness the Words of Jesus Come to Life

Witness the Words of Jesus Come to Life

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

FREE Catholic PDF's - Home / Parish / School

Free Catholic PDF's - Home / Parish / School / Bulletin Inserts

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.