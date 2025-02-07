 Skip to content

Hope in the Fight Against Human Trafficking: A Catholic Call to Action

  1. Catholic Online
  2. News
  3. Home & Family
  4. Marriage & Family
Free World Class Education
FREE Catholic Classes

Each year on February 8, the Church observes the International Day of Prayer and Awareness Against Human Trafficking, a Vatican-supported initiative that coincides with the feast of St. Josephine Bakhita. This day serves as both a call to prayer and a challenge to take concrete action against the injustice of modern slavery.

Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>

Highlights

By Abigail James
2/7/2025 (56 minutes ago)

Published in Marriage & Family

Keywords: human trafficking, International Day of Prayer and Awareness Against Human Trafficking, Pope Francis, St. Josephine Bakhita

Catholic-Owned Grass-fed Beef that Supports FREE Catholic Education

Supporting FREE Catholic Education with Grass-fed Beef

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Journey with the Messiah â€“ Bringing Jesus' Words to Life
Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
A Miracle in Motion: Little Lily Defies the Odds

Daily Catholic

Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Free Prayer PDFs | Available in English, Spanish and French

Free Prayer PDFs | Available in English, Spanish and French

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.