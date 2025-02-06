 Skip to content

Pope Francis Praises Midwives and OB-GYNs for Their Compassionate and Sacred Role in Childbirth

On February 6, 2025, Pope Francis urged midwives and OB-GYNs to carry out their noble work not only with professional competence but also with a profound sense of humanity. Speaking to an association of midwives and OB-GYNs from Calabria at his Casa Santa Marta residence in the Vatican, Pope Francis emphasized the importance of compassion, sensitivity, and tenderness in the moments surrounding childbirth.

Highlights

By Abigail James
2/6/2025 (23 minutes ago)

Published in Marriage & Family

Keywords: Childbirth, Midwives, Motherhood, OB-GYNs, Pope Francis

