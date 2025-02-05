 Skip to content

You Can't Be Catholic and Pro-Abortion -- Stop Lying to Yourself and Others

Abortion is an intrinsic evil. It is never acceptable--under any circumstances. Yet, many Catholics in America have fallen into the delusion that they can support abortion while still claiming to be Catholic. Let's be clear: if you believe in abortion, if you advocate for abortion, if you justify abortion under any so-called political "right," you are committing a mortal sin. And under mortal sin, you will not inherit the Kingdom of Heaven.

By Michael Kerrigan
2/5/2025 (Now)

Published in Marriage & Family

Keywords: Abortion, Catholic, Culture of Death, Evil, Intrinsic Evil, Sin

