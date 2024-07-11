Reviving Matrimony - How Parish Efforts Can Boost Marriage Rates

The Catholic Church must focus on parish-level initiatives to address the sharp decline in marriage rates among its faithful, mirroring a broader societal trend. Catholic marriage rates plummeted by about 70% between 1969 and 2019, according to Georgetown University's Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate. This decline parallels a national trend, with Pew Research data showing a record 25% of 40-year-olds in the U.S. having never been married.



Experts and advocates suggest several reasons for this decline. Mary Rose Verret, co-founder of the marriage renewal initiative Witness to Love, believes young Catholics lack examples of "holy, healthy, happy marriages," leading to fewer marriages overall. The Verrets emphasize the need for the Catholic Church to be more proactive in promoting marriage.

"As a Church, we can do a better job talking about marriage from the pulpit," Mary Rose said. "We need to talk to young people about marriage when they're younger and showcase the benefits of marriage through real-life examples in schools."

Ryan Verret adds that witnessing successful marriages is crucial for those who do not see such examples in their own lives. "How do you know there's another way of doing things if you don't even see it?" he asked.

Pope Francis has recognized the Verrets' efforts by naming them consultants to the Vatican's Dicastery for the Laity, Family, and Life, allowing them to serve the sacrament of marriage more effectively. Their Witness to Love program promotes strong marriages by nurturing the qualities that form enduring love and commitment.

However, Ryan Verret notes that "more and more couples these days don't know someone who's married," highlighting a growing disconnection from the institution of marriage. J.P. De Gance, founder of the marriage ministry Communio, pointed out that dioceses often prioritize priestly vocations over matrimonial ones, despite the significant decline in Catholic marriages.

De Gance stressed the need for parishes to teach the skills necessary for discerning good Christian relationships and spouses. Although not everyone is called to marriage, it remains the most common path to holiness, he said.

Mary Rose Verret observed a strong interest in marriage among young people, but noted that they often idealize and delay it, lacking a social environment conducive to meeting potential spouses. Parishes should facilitate relationships and help young adults move towards marriage by introducing single friends seeking marriage and offering support.

To make marriage more accessible, De Gance suggested that parishes should keep wedding-related costs as low as possible, viewing weddings as opportunities for conversion rather than financial burdens. "The cost of a wedding is a barrier for many young people," he said, advocating for affordable ways to host wedding receptions.

The challenge of declining marriage rates should not be underestimated, De Gance warned, calling it a "civilizational challenge facing the Church." Addressing this issue at the parish level is essential for reversing the trend and promoting a healthier view of marriage within the Catholic community.